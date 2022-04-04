A group of Russians and Ukrainians who have immigrated to the U.S. and live in Los Angeles have flown to Hungary to help Ukrainian refugees there. Marina Ratina, ex-producer of the popular cartoon series "Masha and the Bear," is among them. Angelina Bagdasaryan has the story, narrated by Anna Rice. Camera - Vazgen Varzhabetian.
US-Based Volunteers Establish Clinic for Ukrainian Refugees in Hungary
