Hawaii Mayor Entertains Residents After Imposing Curfew

Coronavirus quarantines continue changing life as we knew it just a few months ago. Orchestras play together online. Delivery drivers leave food and medicine at doorsteps. And, as VOA’s Arash Arabasadi reports, a mayor in Hawaii saw an online opportunity to bring together his community.

