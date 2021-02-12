Accessibility links

COVID-19 Harming Efforts to Eradicate Malaria

COVID-19 Harming Efforts to Eradicate Malaria
COVID-19 Harming Efforts to Eradicate Malaria

A warning by the World Health Organization that the COVID-19 pandemic could harm efforts to eradicate malaria appears to be coming true in Nigeria. Nigerian officials say people are refusing to get treatment for fear of catching the virus at a clinic. Timothy Obeizu reports from Abuja.

