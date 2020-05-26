Accessibility links

logo-print
Languages
Learning English Ndebele Shona
Previous Next
Breaking News

Video

Hands Off Approach Good News for Restaurants

Hands Off Approach Good News for Restaurants
Embed
Hands Off Approach Good News for Restaurants

No media source currently available

0:00 0:01:35 0:00
Direct link

Concerns over coronavirus have changed everything from the ways we socialize and work to the ways we order food. Restaurants hungry for customers have been forced to adapt. VOA’s Arash Arabasadi brings us a good news story from Rome, where a hands-off approach may bring back business.

Episodes

See all episodes
See TV Programs See Radio Programs
Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG