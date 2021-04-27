Hamba (Go) Helping Women During Lockdown
In the rural Zimbabwe district of Wedza, a new electric-powered motorcycle is helping bring income to poor women during lockdown, and easing the burden of looking after families. Hamba (Go), is powered by a solar-charged lithium ion battery, is being piloted by start-up Mobility for Africa.
Episodes
-
April 27, 2021
Biden Set to Address Congress as He Marks His First 100 Days
-
April 27, 2021
TV Human Trade at the Border ...
-
-
April 26, 2021
Ghost Kitchens Bafradzhian ...
-
April 26, 2021
Africa, Malaria Vaccine ...
-
April 24, 2021
Kenya's Soccer With Mission to Stop Teen Preganancy
Facebook Forum