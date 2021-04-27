Accessibility links

Breaking News

Video

Hamba (Go) Helping Women During Lockdown

In the rural Zimbabwe district of Wedza, a new electric-powered motorcycle is helping bring income to poor women during lockdown, and easing the burden of looking after families. Hamba (Go), is powered by a solar-charged lithium ion battery, is being piloted by start-up Mobility for Africa.

