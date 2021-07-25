Slain Haiti President's Funeral

Accessibility links

he body of slain Haitian President Jovenel Moise was laid to rest in the northern port city of Cap-Haitien today. Moise was gunned down in his home in Port-au-Prince on July 7th. The assassination underscored the continuing influence of foreign actors in the Western Hemisphere’s poorest country.

