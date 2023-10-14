Guinea: Illegal Mangrove Logging Devastates Wildlife
Guinea’s mangrove forests are a vital sanctuary for a variety of endangered species, from the colobus monkey to the African manatee. But the habitats of these animals are being further threatened by illegal logging. Annika Hammerschlag reports from Dubreka, Guinea. Camera: Dubreka, Guinea
