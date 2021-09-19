Accessibility links

Guantanamo Bay Future USAGM

The US has ended its longest running foreign war, with the full withdrawal of troops in Afghanistan on August 31st. But several challenges remain, including what to do with terror suspects still detained at Guantanamo Bay, Cuba. VOA’s Yuni Salim explores in this report narrated by Nova Poerwadi.

