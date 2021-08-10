Accessibility links

'Golden Girl' Patricia Davies Still Says Dedication, Hard Work Key in Athletics

Sixty-five year-old Patricia Davies, who is one of the women who won a gold medal in hockey in the 1980 Olympic Games, says athletes should work hard in order to get to grace the prestigious Olympic Games. The 'golden girl' tells VOA's Gibbs Dube that she is still involved in hockey.

