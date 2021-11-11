Gold Mining in Burkina Faso Becomes Increasingly Dangerous
Terrorist attacks on gold mining operations in Burkina Faso are becoming a regular occurrence. For VOA, reporter Henry Wilkins looks at the impact the attacks are having on the lives of survivors and what it could mean if extracting gold, the country's primary source of income, becomes too dangerous
