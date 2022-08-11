Have You Bought Gold Coins?

Will most Zimbabweans buy gold coins selling in the open market system at almost US$2,000 per coin? How long will it take for some to raise money to buy a single coin when one is paid in local currency? Is this program for the elite?
Episodes
-
August 11, 2022
Zimbabwe Should Seriously Consider Diaspora Vote
-
August 11, 2022
Kenya Elections 2022 ... Some Voted But Others Too Unhappy
-
August 09, 2022
New Constitution Charts Uncertain Future for Tunisia
-
August 09, 2022
Poor Zimbabweans Turning to Scrap Metal for Survival
-
-
August 09, 2022
Nigerian Artist Ekele Joins Denver Portraiture Exhibit