Godfrey Tsenengamu: I Haven't Received Zanu PF Letter of Suspension

Former Zanu PF Youth League political commissar says he has not yet received any formal letter informing him about being suspended by the ruling party for a year. Zanu PF suspended him after he made remarks about three Zimbabwean businessmen said to be bleeding the economy through shady deals.

