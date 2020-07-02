Accessibility links

logo-print
Languages
Learning English Ndebele Shona
Previous Next
Breaking News

Video

Providing Critical Support to Girls During Hard Times

Providing Critical Support to Girls During Hard Times
Embed
Providing Critical Support to Girls During Hard Times

No media source currently available

0:00 0:03:06 0:00
Direct link

Women who have fallen on hard times may not be able to afford critical needs, such as feminine hygiene products or undergarments. Dana Marlowe, founder and CEO of I Support the Girls, provides these much-needed products and bras, and talks to VOA’s Lisa Vohra about how a trip to a lingerie store.

Episodes

See all episodes
See TV Programs See Radio Programs
Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG