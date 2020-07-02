Providing Critical Support to Girls During Hard Times
Women who have fallen on hard times may not be able to afford critical needs, such as feminine hygiene products or undergarments. Dana Marlowe, founder and CEO of I Support the Girls, provides these much-needed products and bras, and talks to VOA’s Lisa Vohra about how a trip to a lingerie store.
