Accessibility links

logo-print
Languages
Learning English Ndebele Shona
Previous Next
Breaking News

Video

Girlhood Exhibition in USA

Girlhood Exhibition in USA
Embed
Girlhood Exhibition in USA

No media source currently available

0:00 0:02:18 0:00
Direct link

A new exhibition at the recently re-opened National Museum of American History shows the challenges young woman face growing up in the United States. “Girlhood (It’s complicated)” showcases the lives of American girls who advocated for social change and shaped the country’s history.

Episodes

See all episodes
See TV Programs See Radio Programs
Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG