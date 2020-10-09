Girlhood Exhibit USAGM
A new exhibition at the recently re-opened National Museum of American History shows the challenges young woman face growing up in the United States. “Girlhood (It’s complicated)” showcases the lives of American girls who advocated for social change and shaped the country’s history.
