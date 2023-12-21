Accessibility links

Gifts for Ukraine's Frontline Soldiers: Candies, Children's Drawings, Warm Necessities

Volunteers in Ukraine are putting together holiday gift packages for the country’s estimated 700,000 men and women serving in the military, including the tens of thousands serving on the front line. Correspondent Lesia Bakalets met with some of those volunteers in Kyiv. Camera: Evgenii Shynkar.

