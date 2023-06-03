Accessibility links

Gift Ostallos Siziba Says Consensus Candidate Selection Process Complete

Gift Ostallos Siziba of the Citizens Coalition for Change says the party's Consensus Candidate Selections Process was completed Saturday and the names of all candidates have been submitted to leader Nelson Chamisa and other senior officials. (Video: CCC) ZimElections #Elections2023 #Zimbabwe

