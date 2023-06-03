Gift Ostallos Siziba Says Consensus Candidate Selection Process Complete
Gift Ostallos Siziba of the Citizens Coalition for Change says the party's Consensus Candidate Selections Process was completed Saturday and the names of all candidates have been submitted to leader Nelson Chamisa and other senior officials. (Video: CCC) ZimElections #Elections2023 #Zimbabwe
