Gift Ostallos Siziba Files Papers to Contest February Byelection Under CCC

Citizens Coalition for Change deputy spokesperson Gift Ostallos Siziba has filed papers in the Nomination Court to contest the February 3 parliamentary byelection under the opposition party despite threats from Sengezo Tshabangu that he will block him from taking part in the poll. (Video: VOA)

