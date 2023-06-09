Accessibility links

Ghanaian Painter Campaigns Against Child Marriage
A painter in Ghana is using her art to campaign against child marriage. Awanle Ayiboro was forced into marriage as a teenager and is using her own experience to dispel misconceptions about the development of girls and young women. Victoria Amunga reports from Accra. Camera: Senanu Tord

