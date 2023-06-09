Ghanaian Painter Campaigns Against Child Marriage
A painter in Ghana is using her art to campaign against child marriage. Awanle Ayiboro was forced into marriage as a teenager and is using her own experience to dispel misconceptions about the development of girls and young women. Victoria Amunga reports from Accra. Camera: Senanu Tord
Episodes
-
June 09, 2023
Explainer: What Is World Refugee Day?
-
-
-
-
June 05, 2023
Caught Between Two Wars: Sudan’s Ethiopian Refugees
-
June 04, 2023
Woman Dancing at Mnangagwa Election Campaign Rally