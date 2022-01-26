Accessibility links

Ghanaian Football Team Scores Against Sea Turtle Poachers

The coast of Ghana is home to five of the world's endangered sea turtles, which are threatened by fishing nets and poachers who sell their meat and eggs. To help revive the turtle populations, young footballers have taken it upon themselves to guard turtle nests and rescue captured turtles.

