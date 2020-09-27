Accessibility links

COVID Ghana Secondhand Clothes -- USAGM

A Ghanaian artist has been documenting the journey of secondhand clothing imported in Ghana and the impact of the pandemic on those who rely on this trade. Authorities say they are reinforcing a ban on imported secondhand undergarments due to fears they could further stress public health.

