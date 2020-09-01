Accessibility links

Ghana Child Forced Labor ...

The International Convention on the Worst Forms of Child Labor was universally ratified in August and experts say it will give children critical legal protection against the worst forms of child labor. In Ghana, children are still used in hazardous labor in the fisheries and cocoa industries.

