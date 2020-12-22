Ghana Women Business...
Northern Ghana is underdeveloped, and women have borne the brunt of it, with high levels of poverty and few economic opportunities. Businesswomen in the capital are trying to help by working with northerners to make unique products to sell locally and international markets. Stacey Knott reports.
