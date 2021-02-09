Generation of Students Forced to Play Catch-up
A disrupted year of education is likely to result in a generation of students forced to play catch-up, perhaps for years to come. VOA Faiza Elmasry spoke with the founders of Intutorly, a non-profit organization that helps to bridge the educational divide with free online tutoring.
