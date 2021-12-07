Accessibility links

logo-print
Languages
Learning English Ndebele Shona
Previous Next
Breaking News

Video

COVID South Africa GBV Alarm

COVID South Africa GBV Alarm
Embed
COVID South Africa GBV Alarm

No media source currently available

0:00 0:03:30 0:00
Direct link

In the shadows of the coronavirus pandemic, violence against women has been alarmingly on the rise around the globe. With half of South African women reporting at least one incident of violence in their lifetime, a local tech company has developed an alarm system to help stop abuses.

Episodes

See all episodes
See TV Programs See Radio Programs
Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG