Accessibility links

logo-print
Languages
Learning English Ndebele Shona
Previous Next
Breaking News

Video

From Waitress to Pilot, A Zimbabwe Woman's Journey to Her Dream Job

  • Gibbs Dube
From Waitress to Pilot, A Zimbabwe Woman's Journey to Her Dream Job
Embed
From Waitress to Pilot, A Zimbabwe Woman's Journey to Her Dream Job

No media source currently available

0:00 0:05:21 0:00

Despite odds against her - no money, poor maths skills and only a dream to one day become a pilot, 35-year-old Precious Sibalo of Zimbabwe persevered until she got the highest certification - Airline Transport Pilots (ATP) license. The Bulawayo native spoke with Gibbs Dube of VOA's Zimbabwe Service.

See comments

Facebook Forum

Episodes

See all episodes
See TV Programs See Radio Programs
Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG