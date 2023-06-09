Accessibility links

From Peril to Paradise: A South African Pangolin Gets a New Start

From Peril to Paradise: A South African Pangolin Gets a New Start

Pangolins – a type of anteater – have been used in traditional Chinese medicine for centuries, but the demand for their scales is putting some pangolin species at high risk of extinction. Officials in South Africa are trying to ensure the animal’s survival, cracking down on the illegal trade.

