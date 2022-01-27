Accessibility links

From Furry to Scaly: South Africans Embrace Pandemic Pets

South Africa has seen a jump in pet sales during the coronavirus pandemic — and not just for guard dogs, which are common because of a high crime rate. South Africa’s pet shops say in a world of social distancing, people are finding companionship in a range of furry and even slithering animals.

