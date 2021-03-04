Accessibility links

logo-print
Languages
Learning English Ndebele Shona
Previous Next
Breaking News

Video

Freedom House Report ...

Freedom House Report ...
Embed
Freedom House Report ...

No media source currently available

0:00 0:02:51 0:00
Direct link

Nearly 75% of the world's population lives in countries where freedom is declining, including in the United States, according to a new report by the Washington-based research and advocacy group Freedom House. White House correspondent Patsy Widakuswara has more on the democratic backsliding.

Episodes

See all episodes
See TV Programs See Radio Programs
Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG