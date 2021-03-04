Freedom House Report ...
Nearly 75% of the world's population lives in countries where freedom is declining, including in the United States, according to a new report by the Washington-based research and advocacy group Freedom House. White House correspondent Patsy Widakuswara has more on the democratic backsliding.
Episodes
-
March 04, 2021
Boost for India COVID-19 Inoculation Program
-
March 04, 2021
US Voting Restrictions ...
-
March 02, 2021
US Deadly Drug Overdoses
-
March 02, 2021
South Africa Vaccine Rollout ...
-
March 02, 2021
Trump CPAC ....
-
March 01, 2021
Japan Sumo Kid...