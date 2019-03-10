Accessibility links

Freed SDF Fighters Speak About Their IS Captivity

U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) freed three of its fighters who had been held hostage by the Islamic State (IS) terror group in its last stronghold in eastern Syria. VOA's Zana Omer spoke with them immediately after their release.

