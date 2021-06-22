Accessibility links

France Elections, Far Right

Europe’s surging far-right has suffered election setbacks recently — in Germany’s eastern state of Saxony, where Chancellor Angela Merckel’s ruling conservatives prevailed…and in France, where the National Rally party did less well than expected in the first round of regional polls Sunday.

