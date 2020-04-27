Four-Legged Furry Stress Relievers

Accessibility links

Health workers are of course the first responders in the coronavirus outbreak. But quarantine makes unlikely heroes from balcony musicians to neighbors delivering each other’s groceries. As VOA’s Arash Arabasadi reports, calming furry animals may be the next heroes the world needs.

