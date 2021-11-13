Fossil Discovery Offers More Evidence of Ritualistic Behavior by Extinct Hominins
Scientists in South Africa have discovered the first partial Homo Naledi child’s skull in one of the world’s richest hominin fossil sites. The discovery at a UNESCO World Heritage site reveals that the non-human species performed rituals for their dead thousands of years ago, before humans did.
Episodes
-
November 13, 2021
Drone Shows Hindu Devotees Taking Dip in Toxic River Foam
-
-
-
-
November 12, 2021
Ghanian Authorities Try to Save Endangered Monkey Species
-
November 12, 2021
New York Cannabis World Congress Touts Industry's Bright Future