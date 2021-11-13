Accessibility links

Fossil Discovery Offers More Evidence of Ritualistic Behavior by Extinct Hominins
Scientists in South Africa have discovered the first partial Homo Naledi child’s skull in one of the world’s richest hominin fossil sites. The discovery at a UNESCO World Heritage site reveals that the non-human species performed rituals for their dead thousands of years ago, before humans did.

