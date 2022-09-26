Accessibility links

Former Deputy Justice Minister, Anti-Sanctions Group Leader on Targeted Sanctions Imposed on Zanu PF Officials

Obert Gutu, Zimbabwe's former Deputy Justice Minister, condemns the West for maintaining targeted sanctions imposed by the West on Zanu PF officials saying it's like tea with poison. His remarks are echoed by Calvern Chitsunge, co-founder of Broad Alliance Against Sanctions (AP). 

