For Ukraine’s War Widows, Pain Feeds Strength
The war has changed the lives of millions of Ukrainians, especially women who have lost their loved ones. Karyna Synelnykova and Kateryna Karvatko lost their husbands on Ukraine's front line in the east, where the men were defending the country from Russian assault. Anna Chernikova has their story.
Episodes
-
October 21, 2022
Ukraine War Helping, Hurting US Farmers
-
-
October 20, 2022
Feeling Water Pressure in Zimbabwe’s Capital Region
-
October 20, 2022
Teachers Attending Event Backing Mnangagwa
-
October 20, 2022
Dancing at Teachers for Economic Development Event in Harare ...
-
October 18, 2022
Western Sahel Conflict Sees Dramatic Rise in Year-Over-Year Deaths
Facebook Forum