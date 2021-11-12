Accessibility links

$200 for a Fake Vaccination Card – Number of COVID-Related Scams Grows
Cyber security specialists say there are thousands social media accounts offering fake vaccination cards and promising to add (fake or real?) vaccination records into electronic databases. Lesia Bakalets has the story, narrated by Anna Rice. Camera: Aleksandr Bergan, Elena Matusovsky

