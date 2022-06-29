The National Football League (NFL), the top league in American-style football, has hosted its first African developmental camp in Ghana's capital, Accra. The weeklong program was aimed at finding fresh talent and building the sport’s popularity across Africa. Senanu Tord reports from Accra, Ghana.
Ghana Hosts NFL’s First African Development Camp
The National Football League (NFL), the top league in American-style football, has hosted its first African developmental camp in Ghana's capital, Accra. The weeklong program was aimed at finding fresh talent and building the sport’s popularity across Africa. Senanu Tord reports from Accra, Ghana.
Episodes
-
-
-
June 27, 2022
Late Alex Magaisa's Relatives Dancing His Favorite Song
-
June 23, 2022
How Russia Uses Neo-Nazi Groups to Spread Chaos
-
-
Facebook Forum