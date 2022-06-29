Ghana Hosts NFL’s First African Development Camp

Accessibility links

The National Football League (NFL), the top league in American-style football, has hosted its first African developmental camp in Ghana's capital, Accra. The weeklong program was aimed at finding fresh talent and building the sport’s popularity across Africa. Senanu Tord reports from Accra, Ghana.

