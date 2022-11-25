Accessibility links

Learning English Ndebele Shona
Languages
Live
site logo site logo
Previous Next
Breaking News

Video

Food of Emperors: China’s Appetite for South African Abalone

Food of Emperors: China’s Appetite for South African Abalone
Embed
Food of Emperors: China’s Appetite for South African Abalone

No media source currently available

0:00 0:02:38 0:00
Direct link

Abalone has been a luxury food in China since imperial times. Poachers are feeding the country’s appetite for the pricy little mollusk resulting in a drop in the abalone population in South Africa's once-large natural reserves. Reporter Kate Bartlett visited one abalone aquaculture farms

Episodes

See all episodes
See TV Programs See Radio Programs
Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG