Food of Emperors: China’s Appetite for South African Abalone
Abalone has been a luxury food in China since imperial times. Poachers are feeding the country’s appetite for the pricy little mollusk resulting in a drop in the abalone population in South Africa's once-large natural reserves. Reporter Kate Bartlett visited one abalone aquaculture farms
Episodes
-
November 25, 2022
African Drumming Circle Keeps the Beat in New York City
-
November 24, 2022
War on Ukraine Causes Family Business to Retool, Innovate and Help
-
November 24, 2022
Senegal's Women Gold Miners Carry Heavy Burden
-
November 24, 2022
Some Zimbabweans Need Food Aid Despite Bumper Wheat Harvest
-
November 24, 2022
South African Apartheid Victims Demand Reparations from Government
-
November 24, 2022
Biti: There is a Culture of Intolerance in Zimbabwe