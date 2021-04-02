Accessibility links

logo-print
Languages
Learning English Ndebele Shona
Previous Next
Breaking News

Video

COVID-19 Worsens Food Insecurity in Zimbabwe

COVID-19 Worsens Food Insecurity in Zimbabwe
Embed
COVID-19 Worsens Food Insecurity in Zimbabwe

No media source currently available

0:00 0:02:46 0:00
Direct link

The coronavirus pandemic has increased hunger and food insecurity in Zimbabwe, which was already struggling with a poor economy before the pandemic began, according to a government report released this week. The World Food Program says the problem is especially acute for unemployed urban dwellers.

Episodes

See all episodes
See TV Programs See Radio Programs
Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG