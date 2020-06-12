US George Floyd Funeral ...
Family members, politicians and celebrities mourned George Floyd at his funeral in Houston Tuesday. An African American, Floyd died in police custody in Minneapolis on May 25. The death has prompted protests around the United States and in many other countries. Mike O’Sullivan reports.
