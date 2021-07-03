Florida Building Collapse

Accessibility links

U.S. President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden were in Surfside, Florida, Thursday, where search and rescue teams are working for an eighth day at the site of a partially collapsed condominium building. The bodies of 22 people, including 2 children, have been pulled from the rubble.

