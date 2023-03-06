Fleeing Russia: Exiled Artist Traces Soviet Roots of Ukraine Invasion
Several hundred thousand Russian citizens are thought to have fled their home country since 2022, when the Kremlin launched the invasion of Ukraine. Critics of the war face imprisonment for "discrediting" the Russian military.Henry Ridgwell spoke to a Russian artist who has found sanctuary in London
