Fire Scare Occurs in Russian Section of Space Station

A series of spacewalks is underway outside the International Space Station. Plus, a fire scare occurs in the Russian section of the ISS, and amateur stargazers have set up camp at an ancient Mesopotamian site in modern-day Iraq. VOA's Arash Arabasadi brings us the Week in Space.
