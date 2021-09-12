Accessibility links

Fire Scare Occurs in Russian Section of Space Station

A series of spacewalks is underway outside the International Space Station. Plus, a fire scare occurs in the Russian section of the ISS, and amateur stargazers have set up camp at an ancient Mesopotamian site in modern-day Iraq. VOA's Arash Arabasadi brings us the Week in Space.

