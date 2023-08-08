Accessibility links

Learning English
Film About Ukrainian Teens' Escape From Russians Screens in US

A film taking place during Russia's war on Ukraine was recently screened before the U.S. Congress. It tells the story of two Ukrainian teens who were forcibly transferred to a Russian-occupied territory. Andriy Borys has this report, narrated by Anna Rice. VOA footage by Viacheslav Filiushkin

