Film About Ukrainian Teens' Escape From Russians Screens in US
A film taking place during Russia's war on Ukraine was recently screened before the U.S. Congress. It tells the story of two Ukrainian teens who were forcibly transferred to a Russian-occupied territory. Andriy Borys has this report, narrated by Anna Rice. VOA footage by Viacheslav Filiushkin
Episodes
-
August 08, 2023
Nelson Chamisa Crying Foul Over Kiling of Tinashe Chitsunge
-
August 08, 2023
Chamisa on Slain CCC Activist
-
August 08, 2023
Chamisa Consoling Family of Slain Tinashe Chitsunge
-
August 08, 2023
Zanu PF VP Kembo Mohadi Campaigning in Matabeleland South
-
August 08, 2023
Lovemore Madhuku Campaigning Ahead of 2023 General Elections
-