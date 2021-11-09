Accessibility links

Fight Over Workplace Vaccine Mandates Heats Up

The Joseph Biden administration may face an uphill battle on use of workplace mandates to boost COVID-19 vaccination rates.

Workplace mandates requiring vaccination against COVID-19 continue to be controversial in the U.S. The Biden administration is expected to respond this week to a recent federal court decision to temporarily halt federal vaccine mandate rules for large employers. Michelle Quinn reports.

