Fight Over Workplace Vaccine Mandates Heats Up

Workplace mandates requiring vaccination against COVID-19 continue to be controversial in the U.S. The Biden administration is expected to respond this week to a recent federal court decision to temporarily halt federal vaccine mandate rules for large employers. Michelle Quinn reports.
Episodes
-
November 08, 2021
Music to South Africa’s Ears
-
November 08, 2021
US Implores All Parties to Declare a Cease-Fire in Ethiopia
-
November 08, 2021
Flooding Hits Bosnia After Heavy Overnight Rain
-
November 08, 2021
Sloganeering During Elections ...
-
November 08, 2021
US Travel Restrictions Lifted
-
November 07, 2021
MDC Says It's Ready for Next Elections