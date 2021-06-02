Fight breaks out at AU parliament meeting
Lawmakers aimed kicks, tussled over a ballot box and shouted at a meeting of the Pan-African parliament on Monday, amid a dispute over electing the AU body's next president. They fought over the process for electing a new president. Southern Africans want to their representative to be president.
