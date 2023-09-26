Female Truck Driver Sikhanyisiwe Tazvitya Dong What She Knows Best ...
Sikhanyisiwe Tazvitya, a 29-year-old Zimbabwean, is among few women driving trucks in a male-dominated trade. She was a maid in Harare before becoming a forklift operator. She then decided to get into a trucking career. Sikhanyisiwe has now taken her career to dizzy heights in Europe.
Episodes
-
September 27, 2023
Did Zimbabwe Conduct Free, Fair Elections?
-
September 26, 2023
Ukrainian Female Soldiers Get First Official Women’s Uniforms
-
September 25, 2023
Nelson Chamisa Says No to Government of National Unity
-
September 24, 2023
Exclusive Interview With Former Dembare Captain Memory Mucherahowa
-
September 22, 2023
'Moms in Digital' Helps Togolese Women Learn Valuable Skills
-
September 22, 2023
Ukrainian Families With Children Forced to Evacuate From City of Huliaipole