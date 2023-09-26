Accessibility links

Female Truck Driver Sikhanyisiwe Tazvitya Dong What She Knows Best ...

Sikhanyisiwe Tazvitya, a 29-year-old Zimbabwean, is among few women driving trucks in a male-dominated trade. She was a maid in Harare before becoming a forklift operator. She then decided to get into a trucking career. Sikhanyisiwe has now taken her career to dizzy heights in Europe.

