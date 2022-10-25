In Zimbabwe’s capital region, a swelling population is taxing the water supply. That supply is further strained by a failing infrastructure vulnerable to contamination and by political infighting that blocks improvements. The burden of finding clean water often falls to women, as Keith Baptist reports from Harare
Feeling Water Pressure in Zimbabwe’s Capital Region
