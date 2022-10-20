Accessibility links

Feeling Water Pressure in Zimbabwe’s Capital Region

In Zimbabwe’s capital region, a swelling population is taxing the water supply. That supply is further strained by a failing infrastructure vulnerable to contamination and by political infighting that blocks improvements. The burden of finding clean water often falls to women, as Keith Baptist reports from Harare. Camera: Kumbulani Zamuchiya

