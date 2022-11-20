Accessibility links

Feared ritual dancers in Zimbabwe try to revamp public image
Deep into the night, the sound of drums reverberates through the township of Mufakose. Gule Wamkulu traces its roots to the Chewa people of the countries of Malawi, Mozambique and Zambia in southern Africa. It gained a foothold in Zimbabwe in the early 1900s. (AP)

